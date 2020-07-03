Man critically injured after being shot outside West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot while outside his home in West Philadelphia, police said.The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 62nd and Chestnut streets.Police said the 39-year-old victim was on his back driveway when someone opened fire.He was shot in the chest."We know after being shot, the victim ran to his home, just about a distance of 75 feet, and ran into the rear door of his property, and that's where we found him," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police said at least 12 shots were fired.No arrests have been made.