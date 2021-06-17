Look inside this hidden Chicago penthouse up for sale

By Steffie Drucker
EMBED <>More Videos

Look inside this hidden penthouse in Chicago up for sale

This is a true pentHOUSE: It's a two-story house on top of a Chicago high-rise! And it could be yours for just under $700,000.

This unusual home is for sale in Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood. As the name implies, the small picturesque neighborhood that's just minutes from the bustling Loop was the Midwestern hub for the printing industry in the late 19th century. It features many landmark status buildings with beautiful architecture.

The building that this home was built on top of was a printing factory built in 1892. Architect Phillip Kupritz had an office in the building in the 1980s. He purchased the rooftop storage shed - and all the roof rights that came with it, so he designed a full single-family home to go up there.

The 2,500-sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open floor plan, plus plenty of windows and several outdoor decks to enjoy the sweeping skyline views.

And it can be yours for just $699,000! Watch the video above to take a look inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoprinter's rowhousing marketreal estatelocalishwls
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News