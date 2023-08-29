Chick-A-Boom is known for its chicken and waffles and chicken sandwiches. With NFL legend Randy Moss on board, the spot is more popular than ever.

Chick-A-Boom chicken and waffles catching on with some help from NFL legend Randy Moss

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chick-A-Boom is known for its chicken and waffles, specializing in fresh, never frozen, tenders seasoned on-site and waffles made to order from the owner's special recipe.

Brittany Tolliferreo started Chick-A-Boom business back in 2019.

The former bank teller was inspired to action by the "food desert" in the area she lived.

She chose to leave the bank business and get into the food business.

Over the last four years, she has grown the business and now has a new space on Island Avenue.

Helping her business expand is NFL legend Randy Moss, who caught on through a social media connection and now is a business partner.

The Hall of Famer was in Philadelphia helping with the grand opening, making Chick-A-Boom's signature donuts, helping build a variety of chicken sandwiches and compiling the savory and sweet chicken and waffle menu items.

Chick-A-Boom | Facebook | Instagram

2448 Island Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19153, USA