Small child found dead inside duffel bag in Mantua section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City workers found a small child dead inside a duffel bag on Monday morning in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 9:45 a.m. in a lot on the 600 block of N. 38th Street.

"They opened up the bag and found the remains of what appears to be a juvenile between the ages of 2 and 4 years old," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.

Police said the workers were with the city's CLIP or Community Life Improvement Program. Among other things, it's a group that makes sure vacant lots and other areas are kept clean across the city.

One woman told Action News she spoke with one of the workers who made the discovery soon after it happened.

"He was crying, he was right in front of my car. He thought it was like a dead animal, and he dropped it because it was heavy, and when he dropped it, he said feet came out and he saw sneakers," said Ariel Williams of West Philadelphia.

There was no word on the child's identity, gender or when and how the child died. However, police said that the body was in a severe state of decomposition.

Police say they're looking into whether this may be connected to any other missing persons cases or investigations in the area but no such connections have been made at this time.

Detectives spent much of Monday morning talking with neighbors, like Steven Tambon, who shared months of outside home surveillance video with detectives.

"The fact that it's a child really makes me sick, which is why if there's anything I can do to help, I'm going to," Tambon said.