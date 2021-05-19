Child injured after falling from zipline at Camelback Mountain Adventures

According to WFMZ, the child was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital.
An Action News viewer also sent a photo that showed an ambulance at the scene.
Monroe County dispatchers said the initial call around 12:30 p.m. on May 14, and reported the child had fallen about 30 feet.
A Camelback spokesperson confirmed to Action News that "there was an incident," and said the resort is working with authorities on an operational review.
In March, a father and two children were among those injured after a ski lift incident at Camelback Mountain.
Doug Mackie says he witnessed the terrifying ordeal as a chair on the Sullivan Express lift plummeted to the ground.
Mackie of Easton, Pennsylvania, says he was skiing with his son Dylan when he let a father and his two kids go ahead of him on the lift.
Mackie was two cars behind them when the lift made a sudden stop and started swaying. He then watched in horror as the chair just dropped.
"And we saw that family, the two kids were here and the dad was here, and (their chair) started really going bad and it went up almost vertical and they popped right off. The chair fell and I saw a dad reach for his kids and just grabbed his kids," recalled Mackie.
Friday's incident remains under investigation.