Toddler injured after falling from 3rd-story window in North Philadelphia

Police say a 2-year-old boy fell from the window just before 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North 20th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a child fell from a third-story window in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

The child was rushed to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police said the incident is under investigation.