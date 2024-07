Toddler critically hurt after falling out of 2nd-story window in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after police say she fell out of a second-story window in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police responded to the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The toddler was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she is said to be in critical condition.

No other information has been released about the incident.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing with the Special Victims Unit.