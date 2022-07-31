Young boy seriously injured after falling out second-floor window in Fishtown

Police say the child's mother was home at the time when the bedroom window screen gave way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy was rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say he fell out of a window in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of East Girard Avenue.

Police say the boy, roughly 5 years old, was in a bedroom playing with two siblings, a 7-year-old and 11-month-old, when he fell out of a second-story window.

Police say the child's mother was home at the time when the bedroom window screen gave way.

It is unclear where the mother was inside the apartment or if she was with the boy.

There were multiple witnesses who were nearby as the child was at the window. One bystander was able to break the child's fall.

The boy was airlifted to an area hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.