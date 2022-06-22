crime

New Jersey man charged for soliciting nude pictures from sisters on Tiktok: DA

Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, New Jersey, was arrested on felony charges of child pornography.
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have arrested and charged a man they say contacted two sisters through TikTok in an attempt to get nude photos.

Ryan Corcoran, 26, of Andover, New Jersey, was arrested on felony charges of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications facility, according to the district attorney's office.

The investigation began when the 11- and 12-year-old girls told their father about the messages, which began on TikTok and then moved to text. The communications occurred between April 17-20, 2022, officials said.

The investigation traced the phone number to Ad Hoc Labs, which provides a service designed to conceal a true phone number, officials said. Detectives were then able to trace the number and served a search warrant on Corcoran's home.

Corcoran was arraigned on June 13 and was released after posting $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 27.
