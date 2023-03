A mother is recovering after being shot by her 6-year-old child in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

Mom shot after child finds gun outside, brings it inside Olney home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is recovering after being shot by her 6-year-old child in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on North 7th Street near Olney Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the child found the weapon outside and brought it into the home.

The parents were trying to take the gun away when it fired, shooting the 29-year-old mother.

She is hospitalized in stable condition.