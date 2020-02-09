4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself inside family's Browns Mills, New Jersey home: Officials

BROWNS MILLS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old child has died after accidentally shooting himself Friday night inside a Browns Mills, Burlington County home, authorities said.

According to officials, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the unit block of Maricopa Trail.

Police said they found 4-year-old Lincoln Mack with a gunshot wound to his cheek.

He was rushed to Capital Health at Deborah where doctors declared the child dead at about 8 p.m.

Investigators said the boy gained access to an unsecured handgun in the home. The shooting was accidental and appeared to be self-inflicted, officials said.

"Our hearts are with Lincoln's family in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. "However, an accident like this is entirely preventable. I urge everyone who owns a gun to go - right now - and make sure it is secure and not accessible to any children in their home."

The child's parents and two siblings were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
