13-year-old girl shot in back during altercation between vehicles, Philadelphia police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11062586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philly police provide update on shooting that injured 13-year-old girl on September 29, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot while driving with her father on Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 5:39 p.m. when the occupants inside two vehicles were involved in some type of altercation.Police say the father and his 13-year-old daughter were driving on Whitaker Avenue approaching Luzerne Street when they traveled right into the middle of the gunfire."This vehicle with a little girl was caught in the crossfire. (The father) drove a little further and his daughter said she had a burning pain in her back," said Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.The girl was transported to the hospital by her father. She's currently listed in stable condition.Coulter said officers are still searching the crime scene for evidence and pulling video from nearby cameras.It's still unclear how many weapons were fired at this time."It's just outrageous that people have no concern for anybody else," Coulter said of the gun violence.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.