child shot

13-year-old girl shot in back during altercation between vehicles, Philadelphia police say

Philly police say the father and his daughter were driving on Whitaker Ave. approaching Luzerne St. when the shooting occurred.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 13-year-old girl shot while driving with father in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot while driving with her father on Wednesday night, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened around 5:39 p.m. when the occupants inside two vehicles were involved in some type of altercation.

Police say the father and his 13-year-old daughter were driving on Whitaker Avenue approaching Luzerne Street when they traveled right into the middle of the gunfire.

"This vehicle with a little girl was caught in the crossfire. (The father) drove a little further and his daughter said she had a burning pain in her back," said Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly police provide update on shooting that injured 13-year-old girl on September 29, 2021.



The girl was transported to the hospital by her father. She's currently listed in stable condition.

Coulter said officers are still searching the crime scene for evidence and pulling video from nearby cameras.

It's still unclear how many weapons were fired at this time.

"It's just outrageous that people have no concern for anybody else," Coulter said of the gun violence.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Lawsuit filed in 10-year-old's shooting death at football game
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
Who shot 8-year-old at football game? Family, lawyer hope to find out
DA: High probability that police gunfire killed girl at football game
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 13 others injured after van flips in New Jersey
Officials identify 24-year-old woman killed in Philly triple shooting
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
CHOP reporting increase in kids being admitted due to several viruses
2 Delco brothers crowned best bricklayers of Pennsylvania
Video captures police chase suspect plow through day care playground
8-year-old Montco boy fights for celiac awareness, funding
Show More
Army veteran, mom of 3 gifted new home in Montco
New Jersey, Philly begin giving boosters | Who is eligible?
Most-struck bridge in Del. to receive more safety measures
Penn doctor develops rapid COVID test with results on smartphone
Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship
More TOP STORIES News