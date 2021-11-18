child shot

Parents facing charges after 2-year-old accidentally shoots himself in stomach

The shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. on the 1700 block of S. Cleveland Street.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Parents rush 2-year-old to CHOP after accidental shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two parents are facing charges after a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself inside a home in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of S. Cleveland Street.

Family members told police the child was handling a gun when it went off and struck him once in the stomach.

Police said the bullet exited through his back.

The child's parents took him into their car and drove to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was placed in critical condition and taken into surgery.

Saul Rosario and Alexandra Aponte are facing charges in connection with the accidental shooting of their 2-year-old son.



He was later upgraded to stable condition.


Police found a handgun in the upstairs bedroom on the floor next to a bed.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the boy is very lucky to be alive.

"We were told he had a gunshot wound to his lower stomach that exited from his back...Just recently we were notified that that 2-year-old is now in stable condition and that nothing vital was struck," Small said.
It's still unclear how the child gained access to the gun.

In addition to the boy and his parents, police said there were two other adults and a 6-year-old child inside the home at the time.


Police said the boy's father, 34-year-old Saul Rosario, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, violation of uniform firearms act and other related offenses.

Alexandra Aponte, 31, who is the boy's mother, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released a statement Thursday morning saying, "Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire. While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes."

EMBED More News Videos

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
'I'm tired of the shootings': 3 Philly kids shot on eve of conference
Police: Girl, 13, shot while in car with father; gunman sought
Lawsuit filed in 10-year-old's shooting death at football game
Young girl shot multiple times while in vehicle near Chester market
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News