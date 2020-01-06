12-year-old girl struck by pickup truck near Russell C. Struble Elementary School in Bensalem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5818581" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over where a 12-year-old was struck by car while attempting to board her school bus, January 6, 2020

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle while attempting to board her school bus in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bensalem Boulevard and Timber Lane near the Russell C. Struble Elementary School."In this particular case it looks like there was an accident because someone wasn't paying attention properly," says Fred Harran of the Bensalem Police Department. "If somebody was paying attention this child would be in school learning instead of being in a hospital getting medical treatment."The view from Chopper 6 showed the school bus stopped in the roadway near a white pickup truck with some debris nearby. It was the girl's belongings strewn in the street.The victim's family says she was rushed to the hospital and is recovering with her parents at her side.According to police, the school bus had its stop signal and light bar activated at the time the girl was struck. Footage from interior bus cameras will be reviewed to ensure both were extended at the time of the crash.Police said the driver remained at the scene of the crash and is being cooperative.No charges have been filed.