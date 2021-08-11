feel good

Mack & Payson, 3-year-old friends who battled cancer together, reunite for the 1st time

Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged.
By Eric Noll andHaley Yamada
EMBED <>More Videos

Preschool friends who battled cancer together reunite for the 1st time

PHOENIX -- Payson Altice and Mack Porter met at Phoenix Children's Hospital while they were both fighting cancer in 2021.

After weeks apart, both are in remission and out of the hospital, so on July 21, the 3-year-olds reunited.

During the reunion, Mack gave Payson flowers and the two friends hugged and danced.

Payson, Mack and their families, told "World News Tonight" that the moment was unforgettable.

SEE ALSO: Teen cuts off beloved 19-inch Afro for kids with cancer, raises $39K

"That was a blessing to just watch our children be children," said Mack's mother, Danielle Porter.

Payson's mother, Tracey Altice, said that Mack and Payson set an example for how to get through tough situations.

"During these scary and hard times," she said. "No matter what, just look to the children because they'll lead the way."

SEE ALSO: Hugh Jackman urges fans to wear sunscreen after undergoing skin biopsy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonachildrenu.s. & worldfeel goodcancer
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FEEL GOOD
Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry for Thanksgiving
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Christmas Village opens in Philadelphia, many opting to shop local
Pa. woman reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News