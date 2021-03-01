feel good

CHOP doctor working with former NICU patient 25 years later

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been the scene of a reunion that actually began two years ago, it's just that the two people involved didn't realize it until very recently.

Born six weeks premature with a double hernia, Carly Jeffris arrived at CHOP for immediate surgery.

It was 1996. Her mother and father were first-time parents and it was the family's first time meeting CHOP's Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. Scott Adzick.



"My mom remembers the interaction with him," said Jeffris. "He told them, 'I don't want you to worry at all, she's in great hands.'"

It wasn't until a recent, casual conversation with her mother that Jeffris realized she was working with the very doctor who performed that life-changing surgery.

"To think that she was cared for here at CHOP many years ago and that she's back helping babies with surgical problems on my neonatal team is just like mind-boggling. Are you kidding me?' said Dr. Adzick.

After graduating nursing school in 2019, Jeffris became a clinical nurse at CHOP, working in their NICU alongside Dr. Adzick.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiachildren's hospital of philadelphiadoctorsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Be Kind: Local artist surprises ER nurse
McDonald's employee celebrated for her upcoming 100th birthday
Philly-area malls spotlight Black-owned businesses year-round
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits
Police ID 3 suspects wanted in attack on pizzeria owner
Date announced for return of some Pre-K to 2nd grade Philly students
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
DA: 4 arrested for series of retaliatory shootings in West, Southwest Philly
DA: Montco police officer justified in shooting, killing man with sword
2 arrested for robbery, shooting at Philly cell phone store
Show More
NJ educators, transportation workers next up to get COVID-19 vaccine
Philly is easing some COVID-19 restrictions today: Here's what you need to know
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
AccuWeather: Rain ends today, but strong winds build in this evening
Missing 13-year-old Philly boy found safe, taken to local hospital
More TOP STORIES News