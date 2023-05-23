Sally Song of Dim Sum Garden is the new chef-in-residence at Volvér

Sally Song, chef and owner of Chinatown's Dim Sum Garden, is the newest chef-in-residence at Volver Restaurant inside the Kimmel Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sally Song, chef and owner of Chinatown's Dim Sum Garden, is the newest chef-in-residence at Volvér Restaurant inside the Kimmel Center.

Dim Sum Garden, which opened in 2013, specializes in Shanghai-style cuisine with dishes like curry chicken, scallion pancakes, black pepper steak with rice and hand-drawn noodles and handmade dumplings.

The Jose Garces team at Volvér created two cocktails to pair with Sally's menu; a vodka-based Kiwi Bliss and Dragon's Fizz made with gin, dragon fruit and grapefruit soda.

Sally Song opened Dim Sum Garden with her mother, who is the fifth generation descendant of the original chef who created the very first Chinese steamed pork soup dumplings (Xiaolongbao) in China. Sally is the sixth generation.

Mom and daughter plan to use money earned during the residency to expand, moving the restaurant to a bigger location two doors away on Race Street that is currently undergoing renovations.

During the pandemic, they started selling nearly 20 varieties of their dumplings for people to make at home. You can order online and Sally says the food will arrive at your house within the hour.

Sally Song's residency runs through June 4th

Volvér at the Kimmel Center

300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102

215-670-2302

To support Song, you can donate during your meal at Volvér or online at:

https://form.jotform.com/231134688423153

Garces will match patrons' donations, dollars for dollar, up to $5,000.

Dim Sum Garden | Facebook | Instagram

1020 Race Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-873-0258