NJ high school senior credits special stuffed animal for acceptance into 20 colleges

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high school senior in New Jersey, who was accepted into 20 colleges, says he has drawn strength from a very important stuffed animal in his life.Chris Butcher says his Dalmatian is worn and tattered, but don't judge a book by its cover.It played a huge part of him getting into six Ivy League schools.The stuffed animal belonged to Butcher's older brother, Taylor, who died when he was only a few months old.But more importantly, it helped the 18-year-old come to terms with his identity."He's old, neck is kind of falling apart and I use that to show how his outward appearance brings about judgment to compare it to how my black skin brings judgment when people first see me," says Butcher.Butcher is a senior at Dwight Morrow in Englewood, but says that he never fit in.He wrote about it in the essay portion of his college application, admitting that race was the source of his inner hatred.He is now heading to Princeton in the fall.Butcher wants to major in Molecular Biology, and also focus on African American Studies.