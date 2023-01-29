Delaware Senator Chris Coons on debt ceiling, classified documents and Joe Biden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D) about various happenings in Washington, D.C., including the debt ceiling debate, the incidents arising over classified documents, and President Joe Biden's possible bid for a second term.

Then the Inside Story roundtable panel discussed all the latest news concerning the Philadelphia Mayor's race, including Helen Gym getting an endorsement from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and Rebecca Rhynhart winning the support of former Mayor John Street.

Then, the discussion moved to Philadelphia City Leaders protesting outside The Union League as the group gave its highest honor - The Abraham Lincoln Award - to Governor Ron DeSantis, despite his controversial decision to ban African American Studies AP courses across Florida.

Panelists this week are Melissa Robbins, Dom Giordano, Ajay Raju and Christine Flowers.