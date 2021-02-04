Delaware native Chris Godwin looks to shine in Super Bowl

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Middletown, Delaware native Chris Godwin has been dreaming of playing in the Super Bowl since he was a little kid.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pro bowler is one of Tom Brady's top receivers and among the rare few that has caught on in the NFL out of the State of Delaware."There's not many of us from Delaware in the league. I really take pride in that. Pride in the few to make it," Godwin says as he prepares for his first appearance in the Super Bowl."Letting the kids know from Delaware, even if you are from a small state like we are, you can do whatever you put your mind to," Goodwin adds.His family back home couldn't be prouder.They've seen his hard work pay off since he first starred at Middletown High School, where he led them to a pair of state titles. He was regarded as the best player in the state in 2013 as the Gatorade Player of the Year from Delaware before going on to star at Penn State and now Tampa. He was drafted in the 3rd round in 2017."It's like a dream. The bigger the game, the bigger he's going to play," Godwin's proud father Rod says to 6abc. "It's cool to see him play. He's always wanted to do it."Godwin credits his parents."The way my parents raised me to work hard and to go out and earn what I get prepared me for this opportunity," he says.It's perhaps a once in a lifetime opportunity.Godwin took his dad to the Super Bowl two years ago. As spectators, they walked in and he told his dad, "I have chills just being here. I have to play in the Super Bowl one day." Now he gets that shot."He shot me a text, 'Dad this is everything I thought it would be.' This kid has been smiling ever since," Rod says about his son."I'm fortunate enough to be in this position, to play a big role for a team going to the Super Bowl, that's such a blessing," Godwin says of this opportunity to play with Brady in Super Bowl 55 Sunday night against Kansas City.Godwin is a big reason why the Buccaneers are here. He had a playoff career-high 110 yards receiving in the NFC title game a few weeks ago against Green Bay to help clinch a Super Bowl berth.As his father says, "The bigger the game the bigger their performance."