Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile accuses actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

Another woman has come forward to accuse actor Chris Noth of sexual misconduct. In a virtual press conference Thursday, she described for the first time in a public setting the alleged sexual assault that she said happened in 2002."I was afraid to come forward because Mr. Noth's power and his threats to ruin my career," said Lisa Gentile, a singer and songwriter. "I'm speaking out now in support of the other four women who have courageously come forward before me."Noth, known for roles in shows like "Sex and the City" and the "The Equalizer," denied allegations of sexual assault after two unnamed women made the allegations in a report published by The Hollywood Reporter this month. Those incidents were said to have happened in 2004 and 2015.Noth responded in a statement to the Reporter saying, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross.""Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on social media saying, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."Because what Gentile alleges happened to her was almost twenty years ago, Gentile's lawyer, Gloria Allred, said under New York law it is too late for her to have access to justice in New York state, but she said they're trying to get the law changed."Lisa and I appreciate their words of support for the previous accusers of Chris Noth," Allred said. "Now we urge Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin to take action to speak out in support of the Adult Survivors Act.""I feel that we should have our day in court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did," Gentile said. "I am also speaking out to ensure the rights of my nieces, my goddaughter and future victims of sexual harassment and assault."Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that said Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series "The Equalizer" in the wake of the allegations.