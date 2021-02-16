shooting

Man injured after more than dozen shots fired in Christiana, Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- More than a dozen shots were fired in Christiana, Delaware, sending a man to the hospital.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times on the 1200 block of Flanders Way just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene for the report of gunshots.

Police said the man was located near a car at the dead end of the road.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

Police are searching for a shooter and motive.
