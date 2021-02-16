Man injured after more than dozen shots fired in Christiana, Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- More than a dozen shots were fired in Christiana, Delaware, sending a man to the hospital.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times on the 1200 block of Flanders Way just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers were called to the scene for the report of gunshots.
Police said the man was located near a car at the dead end of the road.
There is no word on the victim's condition.
Police are searching for a shooter and motive.
