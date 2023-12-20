Shoppers head to Christiana Mall in Delaware to grab last-minute holiday gifts

At Pandora, lines went out the door with people patiently waiting to buy jewelry.

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- With less than a week before Christmas, shoppers are rushing into stores to get their last-minute shopping done.

Thousands of people flooded the Christiana Mall in Delaware on Tuesday as they tried to put a wrap on the remaining items left on their shopping lists.

At Pandora, lines went out the door with people patiently waiting to buy jewelry.

Santa Claus was also quite popular as scores of families surrounded his mall workshop to take holiday photos.

It was a bit of nostalgia for Sydney Luyt and her grandmother Kathy, who decided they wanted to skip online shopping and come to the mall so they could purchase their gifts from physical stores.

"It's the atmosphere," Luyt said. "It's nice here and everyone's excited for Christmas."

Juliano Garcia said not only was he clearing up his gift list but it was also an opportunity to make shopping an experience with his friends.

"You get the holiday experience by shopping at the mall and seeing everybody," he told Action News.

According to a Gallup poll, a majority of Americans will get similar experiences this holiday season.

Roughly 56% of those surveyed said they were more willing to shop at physical retail stores in December than in other months.

"It's an experience," said Steve Chambliss, senior general manager of the Christiana Mall. "You can see it, people enjoy it. They dress up for it, they come with their families. All that is different from online where you're kind of in isolation."

Chambliss said crowds are only expected to grow larger throughout the week. He said December 23 is expected to be the second busiest day for the mall's retailers, only behind Black Friday.

Late shopping could be among the reasons people are attracted to the mall these days.

Nearly half (49%) of shoppers said they would do most of their shopping this month. Many pointed to procrastination and the need to save money as reasons why, according to Gallup.

Shawn Dillard didn't shy away from the fact that he waits until the last minute to buy gifts.

We caught him just as he bought a PlayStation 5 controller for his younger brother.

He smiled as he proclaimed he was a " pro-procrastinator." He said it came with years of experience.

"I keep putting it off and keep putting it off," Dillard explained. "And then it comes Christmas time and I gotta get to it now, so that's why I'm here now."

The Saturday before Christmas is expected to be one of the busiest retail days of the year. Officials at Christiana Mall said peak crowds will fill the mall between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Those looking to avoid rush are urged to get there early.

"It's going to be standing room only," Chambliss said.