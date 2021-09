150 employees leave ChristianaCare in Delaware due to vaccine mandate

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- At ChristianaCare, one of the largest employers in Delaware, the deadline for staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 has passed.The deadline was September 21.CEO Dr. Janice Nevin acknowledged in a statement that 150 employees who did not comply with the mandate left the company."In late July, we made a commitment to put the safety of our caregivers and our patients first by requiring COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who works at ChristianaCare by September 21, 2021... As we anticipated, a small number of caregivers chose not to be vaccinated and have left the organization," said Nevin.Of the 150 employees, 12 of those who left were full-time nurses.The Delaware Nurses Association said while they are concerned about nursing shortages overall, they do not think that the departure of 12 will have an impact on patient care."They employ thousands and thousands of nurses within their healthcare system," explained the DNA'S Executive Director Christopher Otto. "We don't want to see any nurses or healthcare workers at this time have to resign from their position or take a new one especially given the crisis we're in with another wave of hospitalizations and infections."The DNA does support a vaccine mandate and said for years they have followed guidelines from the American Nurses Association, which has had a list of required vaccines and recently added the COVID-19 vaccine to that list.On Tuesday, Delaware Gov. John Carney announced that all teachers and school staff in the state will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.It will be formally issued by emergency regulation and takes effect Nov. 1.The requirement also applies to contractors and volunteers who work in K-12 public and private schools.