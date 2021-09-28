COVID-19 vaccine

Teachers, school staff in Delaware must get COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1 or undergo testing

Educators, staff, contractors and volunteers in K-12 schools must receive the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing.
By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney and other state officials announced Tuesday that anyone working in K-12 schools in the state must get a COVID-19 vaccine, or undergo weekly testing.

Carney said educators, school staff, contractors, and volunteers who work in public and private schools. The requirement, which will be formally issued by emergency regulation, takes effect on November 1.

"There's no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated," said Carney. "Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic."

Officials in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia have issued a similar vaccine requirement.

