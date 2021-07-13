Men accused of drugging, raping Bucks County woman could face homicide charges

Authorities say 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, of Newtown, Bucks County, was found dead inside the Albion Hotel in Miami on March 18.
Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are accused of drugging and raping the woman. They remain behind bars on charges of sexual battery, burglary and credit card fraud.
According to a toxicology report obtained by WPLG, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner revealed that Englehardt died from "prone positioning while under the influence of Fentanyl and Ethanol."
"Although the concentration of fentanyl detected is fatal, a component of positional asphyxia, with her face pressed down into soft bedding as a result of physical restraint and/or chemical impairment to facilitate sexual assault, cannot be excluded," the report added.
Investigators believe the suspects gave the victim a green pill to drug her. The medical examiner's office report states that fentanyl was found in that pill.
A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office's tells Action News that homicide charges are being considered against Collier and Taylor.
Englehardt was a Richboro native and graduate of Council Rock High School North. She worked as a manager at Jules Pizza.
Investigators believe Englehardt made contact with the suspects in a restaurant. One investigator said that a court surveillance video shows the suspects holding the victim up and that the video made it clear she was unable to provide consent.