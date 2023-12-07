The 4th annual West Chester Christkindlmark is this weekend at its new location that stretches four blocks of Gay Street.

Get into the festive spirit at the 4th annual West Chester Christkindlesmarkt this weekend

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Germany, you will find the oldest and most famous Christmas market in the world known as Christkindlesmarkt.

The same festive feeling is filling West Chester this weekend!

It is the community's fourth annual Christkindlmarkt and they say this year will be the biggest yet.

The 2-day outdoor holiday market is free to the public.

It's packed with holiday magic, family fun, festive food and drinks, as well as more than 80 vendors offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products.

The West Chester Christkindlmark is Saturday and Sunday, and is at a new location that stretches four blocks of Gay Street, between Matlack and Darlington.

For a list of vendors, visit the Downtown West Chester website.