Meek Mill and friends donate $500,000 worth of gifts to Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Musician and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill spread some holiday cheer on Sunday in South Philadelphia.The rapper donated $500,000 worth of gifts with the support of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Roc Nation and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.The items included laptops, tablets, bikes, board games and coats.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was also there to lend her support to this wonderful effort.Meek Mill also plans to make a $30,000 donation to the Philadelphia chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that aims to equip families in need with supplies to enjoy the holidays.