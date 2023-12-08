Philadelphia attorney helps families in need fill Christmas wish lists

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For over two decades, Rick Cataldi has filled the Christmas wish lists of children in single-parent homes in the city.

It's a personal mission for the Fairmount resident, who this year says he needs some help.

"I was raised by a single mother on welfare and food stamps with no father. So every year for the last 20 plus years I've been basically getting lists of single mothers and reaching out to them and saying, 'Send me your children's lists,'" he said.

"I wish someone had to done it for me," he adds.

Cataldi, who is an attorney, works in some of the city's most under-resourced neighborhoods. He initially came up with the idea 20 years ago while volunteering at a turkey drive at some behavioral health centers in North Philadelphia. Those centers connected him with the families in need and so began his mission.

Over time, he solicited the help of his friends after spending years doing everything out of pocket.

This year, they have 25 kids and nine families, and they are now putting the call out on social media, Facebook and Instagram for help.

As wishlists have gone from dollhouses to the latest Xbox, Cataldi knows he can't shoulder this alone.

He hopes to have the items collected in the days leading up to Christmas.

To learn how you can help Cataldi, visit gofundme.com.