  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

North Philadelphia street renamed in honor of fallen Temple University police sergeant

Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed back in February after he responded to reports of a robbery.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 3:53AM
North Philadelphia street renamed in honor of fallen Temple University police sergeant
EMBED <>More Videos

The street where a Temple University police sergeant was shot and killed will now serve as a permanent memorial to the fallen officer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The street where a Temple University police sergeant was shot and killed will now serve as a permanent memorial to the fallen officer.

On Thursday, officials renamed the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia to "Christopher Fitzgerald Way."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney attended the street's dedication.

Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed back in February after he responded to reports of a robbery near Temple's campus.

RELATED | Family of fallen Temple University police officer sues family of alleged killer

Miles Pfeffer

Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old from Bucks County, was arrested shortly after the shooting and was charged with killing the 31-year-old.

Pfeffer was charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and related offenses, according to the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW