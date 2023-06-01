Family of fallen Temple University police officer sues family of alleged killer

The family of a fallen Temple University police officer, Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, has sued his alleged killer and his family.

A civil lawsuit was filed Thursday against the alleged killer's father, mother, and the mother's boyfriend.

Fitzgerald was fatally shot while responding to reports of a robbery near Temple's campus back in February.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities arrested 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer from Bucks County.

Pfeffer was charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer and related offenses, according to the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

He also faces charges in connection with a carjacking he allegedly committed after the killing.

A civil lawsuit was filed Thursday against Pfeffer's father, mother, and the mother's boyfriend for negligence and wrongful death.

The lawsuit claims the family knew about Pfeffer's mental instability and interest in firearms before the incident.

It also names Pfeffer for wrongful death, assault, and battery.

The 31-year-old fallen sergeant is survived by his wife, four children, and his parents.