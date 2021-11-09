South Carolina mom of 3 who gave birth while battling COVID-19 goes home after nearly 100 days

After spending nearly three months in the hospital on a ventilator battling COVID-19, a South Carolina mom is finally home with her family and newborn baby.It was a moment nearly 100 days in the making when Cierra Chubb walked out of the hospital to rehab.Her healthcare heroes cheered her on after she nearly died from the coronavirus.Chubb's harrowing journey began in July.Eight months pregnant with her third child, Chubb was unsure how the vaccine would affect her. She chose to wait."It wasn't like a, 'I'm not doing this,'" her husband Jamal said. "It was like, 'as soon as we give birth, this is a done deal.'"Chubb was infected and, within days, checked into the hospital with pneumonia.Doctors rushed to deliver her son several weeks early.She was then placed on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma. Her heart stopped twice."They called me that night and said, 'you might want to get up here and come see her. We don't know that she's going to make it,'" Jamal said.Suddenly, he was parenting three kids on his own, documenting the heartbreak and going viral on TikTok.But after several weeks, the family got the good news they had all been waiting for."One night a nurse calls me and she says, 'hey Jamal, I'm giving you a call because Cierra's awake and she wants to talk to you.'"She grew stronger by the day, learning how to do just about everything -- even walking again at Prisma Health in South Carolina.And this week, she was able to walk out of the hospital.