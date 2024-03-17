Cirque Du Soleil's 'Corteo' to take center stage in Allentown, Philadelphia

It's a period piece, with the set and costume design to match.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's a name that evokes emotion when you hear it, and you know you're about to see something wild.

Cirque Du Soleil has done it once again, creating an other-worldly, immersive experience of sight and sound, and it's coming to town.

It's a period piece, with the set and costume design to match.

The latest show is called "Corteo," which means 'a joyous procession' in Italian.

"Corteo" is a parade on stage and what's passing by, is the wonderful, theatrical reimagination of the life of a clown.

Action News spoke to Michael Ocampo, who has been with Cirque Du Soleil for 30 years.

Ocampo started as an acrobat touring worldwide, and now he trains the acrobats in this latest spectacle.

"It's a clown who is dreaming about his funeral. It sounds depressing, but it's not. It's more his journey as he revisits his life with his friends," said Campo.

Think of it as a celebration of life.

The acrobats and performers are at center stage, in a central stage, meaning every angle of this magnetic performance is on display.

"Corteo" by Cirque Du Soleil will visit our area with shows in Allentown for the first time from March 28 to March 31 at PPL Center.

The show will return to Philadelphia from May 30 to June 2 at the Liacouras Center.

For tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com.