New snacks unveiled, including first-ever vegan options, ahead of opening day at Citizens Bank Park

On opening day, Greens and Grains, an Atlantic County, New Jersey, vegan-based restaurant, will make history for Philly sports fans.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park is April 6. While fans get ready to kick off this new season and cheer on the Phillies, there will also be some new ballpark food to round out the peanuts and cracker jacks.

"It's the first plant-based restaurant to take residency at a Philadelphia sports venue," says Jared Kane, director of development, at Greens and Grains. "We're very humbled by that, and it's one of the only a handful in the entire country. Two, three years ago, I'm not sure this is something we would have would have dreamed about."

On the ballpark menu, you'll find two of their best sellers: the gyro pita and the chk'n parm pesto panini.

"They were really excited," Kane says of stadium concessions managers. "They were able to try the dishes and they kind of fell in love right away."

On opening day, you can find Greens and Grains in Section 125, right behind home plate.

They're the second South Jersey restaurant at Citizens Bank Park.

Ocean City pizza shop Manco and Manco was added to the park last season.

Other new options this year include Federal Donuts Chicken Tenders, served with an everything rooster dipping sauce (spicy mayo with pickled everything spice).

There's a new Mexican street popcorn tossed on-site with Tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese.

Also, you'll find South Philly disco fries with roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers.

Uncle Charlie's Steaks is a whole new area in concessions.

Named after 2008 World Series Champion Charlie Manuel, this space serves Philly-style cheesesteaks on a freshly baked Liscio's Bakery seeded roll.

All of these new items make their big debut on opening day April 6.