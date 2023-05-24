Fallen Pa. State Troopers honored for sacrifice while their wives fight for justice

More than one year after their husbands were tragically killed in the line of duty, Brittany Sisca and Stephanie Mack are opening up about their grief and fight for justice.

Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were killed by a suspected drunk driver back on March 21, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Center City, it was a celebration of law enforcement as the Citizens Crime Commission held its annual awards luncheon, honoring local police officers who displayed extraordinary courage.

But this year, there was also a somber remembrance of two state troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Sometimes your trauma talks and sometimes it doesn't," said Stephanie Mack.

More than one year after their husbands were tragically killed in the line of duty, Brittany Sisca and Stephanie Mack are opening up about their grief and fight for justice.

Our very own Rick Williams hosted the 42nd annual Crime Commission Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon, where Brittany and Stephanie accepted the Presidential Award for their late husbands, Trooper Martin Mack and Trooper Branden Sisca.

"It was humbling to be here and surrounded by law enforcement, everyone who risks their lives day in and day out, whether they're respected or not in society today," said Brittany Sisca.

On March 21, 2022 Troopers Sisca and Mack responded to a pedestrian walking along I-95 in South Philadelphia when they were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The two women were mere acquaintances at the time, but the tragedy created an unbreakable bond.

"While it's been a tough ride the past year, I'm grateful for her and I'm grateful for the family that I gained," said Sisca.

They're now raising three young girls together all under the age of 8.

"My youngest thinks that every cemetery is where her father is so that's tough," said Mack.

They admit, finding their identity in life after such a loss has been challenging.

"Are we still the faces of Marty and Branden? Are we the faces of the foundations? Are we just Stephanie and Brittany," said Mack.

It's all for the sake of honoring their husbands' memory and fighting for what they believed in. Brittany and Stephanie say they have a long road ahead of them with court hearings and having to face their husbands' alleged killer at trial in the fall.