Loved ones remember Pennsylvania state troopers killed in the line of duty

Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021.

TRAPPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A procession of officers escorted the bodies of 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca out of the Gift of Life Donor Program building Monday.The two Pennsylvania state troopers were hit and killed by a possible drunk driver less than 24 hours prior on the side of I-95. A pedestrian they were trying to help was also killed."They braved traffic along the busy interstate to assist a citizen whose own life was in danger as he attempted to walk along the interstate roadway at night," said Colonel Robert Evanchick, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "There's no greater act of selflessness."Mack enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2014 and graduated as a member of the 141st cadet class. Sisca enlisted in February of last year and graduated from the 161st cadet class. As of January 1, he was Fire Chief for the Trappe Fire Company."Branden has worked with the Trappe Fire Company for more than a decade," said Trappe Deputy Chief John Bolger. "He was a tireless leader even before he was one of our leaders. He has provided leadership, and camaraderie and brotherhood to our fire department and to our community."Sisca comes from a family of first responders. His father is a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, his father-in-law and wife are members of the fire company. Sisca and his wife had a baby on the way."He was an example to all of us," said Bolger. "We are saddened and grieving today and we are thinking of Trooper Sisca and his wife and family."The Gift of Life program said each donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and improve the lives of more than 100 others.Sisca and Mack were both organ and tissue donors.