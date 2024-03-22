City Fitness launches state-of-the-art flagship gym in Northern Liberties

City Fitness' new Northern Liberties' location is a state-of-the-art gym with something for everyone.

City Fitness' new Northern Liberties' location is a state-of-the-art gym with something for everyone.

City Fitness' new Northern Liberties' location is a state-of-the-art gym with something for everyone.

City Fitness' new Northern Liberties' location is a state-of-the-art gym with something for everyone.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City Fitness has a new 24,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility at 2nd and Spring Garden Streets that is designed to be everything for everyone.

The gym features all the accoutrements of a typical gym like cardio, free weights and weight machines.

But this facility offers much more including recovery rooms, cryotherapy and classrooms that offer change-of-pace performance lessons from meditation to high intensity training.

The new facility will also house an outdoor area with incredible views of the city skyline, a year-round three-lane lap pool and an outdoor space for working out or chilling out.

The new facility is built on the exact same spot where owner Ken Davies built his first gym in 2007.

It's the eighth gym he has opened since and this one is meant to embody fitness for both physical and mental.

City Fitness | Facebook | Instagram

200 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia PA 19123