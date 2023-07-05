Kevin and Franklin Jonas back for Season 2 of hit ABC reality competition show 'Claim to Fame'

Kevin and Franklin Jonas are back with a brand new season of the hit ABC show 'Claim to Fame.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the hit ABC reality competition show "Claim to Fame," relatives of celebrities try to conceal the true identities of their famous family.

Kevin and Franklin Jones are back for Season 2 and it's safe to say they know a thing or two about fame and famous families.

Once again, they're playing host to 12 relatively unknown relatives of very famous stars and athletes.

The one who stays hidden and avoids elimination wins a $100,000 prize and stakes their own "Claim to Fame."

"The celebrity list is extremely high," Kevin says. "We're talking AAA celebrity relatives this season, people that you will definitely know. People will be surprised that they're related to them. It's incredible."

Franklin says a successful first season was their secret to success this time around.

"The pool that we got to play from, in regards to some relatives, is big," Franklin says. "We upped the ante in a lot of ways this season. New, big challenges, big drama, big house."

Kevin and Franklin also love the family time they get to spend together.

"We don't get to work together that often," Kevin says. "I work with some other guys most of the time," he laughs, referring to their Nick and Joe, his fellow "Jonas Brothers" band members. "It's just nice that once a year we come together for a month and get to hang out and do this show. It's really nice."

"It's my favorite part of the year," Franklin adds. "I have so much fun doing this with Kevin. It's a pleasure."

Claim to Fame airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on 6abc and streaming the next day on Hulu.