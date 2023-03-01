NJ AG's Office investigating shooting at Turnpike's Clara Barton Service Area

According to the AG's Office, the incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

According to the AG's Office, the incident involved members of the NJ State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

PEDRICKTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shooting at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike has prompted an investigation by the state attorney general's office.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown, Salem County.

According to the AG's Office, the incident involved members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service.

Authorities say the shooting injured one man but the circumstances surrounding the gunfire remain unclear.

The condition of the man was not immediately known.

No officers were injured in the incident.