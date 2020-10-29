Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber added to list of 2020 CMA Awards performers

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor and Ashley McBryde will open the star-studded show with an epic, multi-song tribute to the late Charlie Daniels, who passed away earlier this year.
Dan + Shay, who are nominated for four CMA Awards this year, will take the stage alongside Justin Bieber for the television debut of their hit song "10,000 Hours."
Keith Urban will take part in country music's biggest night with an intimate performance from Australia. Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce with Lee Brice and Morgan Wallen are also set to perform on Wednesday.
The award show will mark the first time the biggest names in country music are coming together in one room.
"We couldn't be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months," says Robert Deaton, CMA Awards executive producer. "As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first 'CMA Awards Banquet & Show' from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment."
"We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year," Deaton continued.
Previously announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth and Rascal Flatts. Thomas Rhett will return to the CMA Awards stage for a performance alongside McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will also perform together for an emotional tribute. Rucker will take the stage again alongside Lady A for another performance.
The 2020 CMA Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.