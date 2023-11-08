WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2023 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion from country music's biggest night

OTRC logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:44PM
  • Kevin Cahoon arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Kevin Cahoon arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Colbie Caillat arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Chase Matthew arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Matt Stell arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Trannie Anderson arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Chris Lane, left, and Lauren Lane arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Ian Munsick, left, and Caroline Munsick arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Kylie Morgan, left, and Jay Allen arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Dallas Wilson arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Mitchell Tenpenny, left, and Meghan Patrick arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Craig Campbell, left, and Mindy Ellis arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Jackson Dean arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Filmore arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Prana Supreme Diggs, left, and Tekitha of O.N.E. the Duo arrive at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Rachel Smith arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Emily Ann Roberts arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Katie Austin arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Jenna Davis arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
  • Roshumba Williams arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
1 of 20
Kevin Cahoon arrives at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The stars are arriving for the 2023 CMA Awards. Take a look at the photo gallery above to see what your favorite stars are wearing for country music's biggest night.

Watch the CMA Awards tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW