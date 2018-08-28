Co-workers see man get shot outside SEPTA bus in Hunting Park

Man fatally shot while waiting for bus in Hunting Park. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 28, 2018.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
A 55-year-old man waiting to take a SEPTA bus to work was shot and killed in the city's Hunting Park section early Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting actually happened in front of the bus driver and the victim's co-workers just after 2:30 a.m.

The bus was stopped at the corner of 6th and Erie avenues when the victim's co-workers saw the victim get into a struggle with the gunman.

He was then shot once in the forehead.

Police say the gunman was able to run away, but they think surveillance cameras on the SEPTA bus were able to capture his image.

Investigators do not have a motive for the shooting.

