Philadelphia girls' basketball coach to be honored in Washington D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From courtside to Capitol Hill, a local coach is set to be honored in the nation's capital.

Coach Lurline Jones is the city's most-winning girls' basketball coach in Philadelphia.

On Monday afternoon, Jones will be honored in Washington D.C. by Senator Bob Casey for her continued drive to serve her community, especially championing girls in sports.

Action News sat down with her after learning the news.

"When I first got the telephone call, I thought it was a scam," Coach Jones said laughing.

"He said, 'This is Bob Casey,' and he went on. I was stunned. I was so quiet," recalled Jones.

"He said, 'Are you still there?' And I said, 'Yeah! Trying to figure out, am I dreaming? Is this in a dream?'"

"For a while, it was just surreal," she said.

"To be in the United States Senate is something I never really thought of. I never dreamt something like this would happen," she said.

It's an honor that's well-deserved.

"I'm just overwhelmed and honored."

Jones was an educator, coach, and mentor with the School District of Philadelphia for 52 years.

More than 300 of her students went to college on full or partial athletic scholarships, and three are currently playing in the WNBA.

Jones was also crucial in opening the doors for Philadelphia girls to even be allowed to compete for a city title.

In the 1980s, Jones sued her employer -- the School District of Philadelphia and the Catholic school system -- under Title XI.

Back then, the public league champions in every major boys' sport would play the Catholic league champions.

The game was dubbed the City Title Game.

"Now that's crazy, isn't it?" she noted.

It took 39 years to resolve the disparity.

"I just thought she was a regular coach who always comes to interact with us," said Jeanne Flynn, a high school junior.

The magnitude of who Jones is and what she has done is finally setting in on the team she mentors at Martin Luther King High School.

"I just know that people still recognize her and people still appreciate her, and still remember her," Flynn said.

Jones told Action News she would never stop being a champion for girls' sports, even in retirement.

"It's important because girls should be afforded the same opportunities as our male counterparts," said Jones.