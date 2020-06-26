Coast Guard searches for missing boater at Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search has ended for a missing boater off the South Jersey coast.

The Coast Guard said it was notified that a boater was missing around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews searched the water in North Wildwood for any sign of the boater.

An Action News viewer sent in video of a helicopter flying over the Hereford Inlet.

No further information has been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north wildwoodjersey shorecoast guardboatingwater searchmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly region moves to green phase: What you should know
What green phase means for Philadelphia
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
Philly officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
Philadelphia officer injured in crash on Broad Street
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Man shot in North Philadelphia
Fishermen catches massive 350-pound shark in Del.
N.J. couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary
Even as states reopen, pandemic continues to devastate economy
More TOP STORIES News