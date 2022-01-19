Cobbs Creek Golf Course to receive $65M in renovations as part of construction plan, lease agreement

The Cobbs Creek Foundation and the city have agreed to a multi-year lease agreement to restore and revitalize the Cobbs Creek Golf Course on the 7400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
This public-private partnership is a part of a $65 million commitment that is geared towards developing a high-quality golf course, public space, and educational campus for youth in the Philadelphia area.
Organizers say construction is scheduled to begin spring of 2022.
Once completed, Philadelphia officials project the course will generate sustainable tax revenue for the city, creating more than 150 jobs with 120 directly supporting the golf course and education center.
"For more than a hundred years, Cobbs Creek Golf Course served as a public course welcoming players of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and skill levels," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. "We are partnering with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to invest in this local treasure and make sure that Cobbs Creek maintains its place on the map of America's first, best, and most welcoming public golf courses."
The 105-year-old course endured years of erosion and flooding from the creek that washed away large green sections, making it unplayable.
That was later followed by a fire in 2016 that destroyed the golf course's historic clubhouse.
Faced with financial and safety concerns, the golf course decided to close in 2020.
The project capital aims to address the rehabilitation needed to help ease area flooding, pedestrian enhancements, and the overall ecosystem.
In 2023, a new Cobbs Creek education and community engagement center, driving range, short course, and restaurant on the Cobbs Creek campus are also planned, organizers say.
Chris Maguire, chairman of the Cobbs Creek Foundation, said, "We are fortunate to have a national treasure in our backyard, and our mission is to utilize this resource for the direct benefit of the youth of the surrounding community."
Cobbs Creek was inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, one of only seven courses to ever receive the honor.
Cobbs Creek Golf Course hosted the 1928 United States Public Links championship, two 'Daily News Opens' on the PGA tour, and the United Golfers Association (UGA) Championship four times.
Organizers add a 9-hole course, a short course, and an 18-hole championship course will be open to the public in 2024. Currently, Philadelphia is the largest U.S. city without a stop on the PGA Tour.