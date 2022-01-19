development

Cobbs Creek Golf Course to receive $65M in renovations as part of construction plan, lease agreement

Cobbs Creek was inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, one of only seven courses to ever receive the honor.
By

Projection image of the finished development for Cobbs Creek Golf Course. (Cobbs Creek Foundation)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has announced big plans for the city's historic golf course in Cobbs Creek.

The Cobbs Creek Foundation and the city have agreed to a multi-year lease agreement to restore and revitalize the Cobbs Creek Golf Course on the 7400 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

This public-private partnership is a part of a $65 million commitment that is geared towards developing a high-quality golf course, public space, and educational campus for youth in the Philadelphia area.

Organizers say construction is scheduled to begin spring of 2022.

Once completed, Philadelphia officials project the course will generate sustainable tax revenue for the city, creating more than 150 jobs with 120 directly supporting the golf course and education center.

"For more than a hundred years, Cobbs Creek Golf Course served as a public course welcoming players of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and skill levels," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. "We are partnering with the Cobbs Creek Foundation to invest in this local treasure and make sure that Cobbs Creek maintains its place on the map of America's first, best, and most welcoming public golf courses."

The 105-year-old course endured years of erosion and flooding from the creek that washed away large green sections, making it unplayable.

That was later followed by a fire in 2016 that destroyed the golf course's historic clubhouse.

Faced with financial and safety concerns, the golf course decided to close in 2020.

The project capital aims to address the rehabilitation needed to help ease area flooding, pedestrian enhancements, and the overall ecosystem.

The Cobbs Creek Golf Course projected image of its historic clubhouse.

Cobbs Creek Foundation



In 2023, a new Cobbs Creek education and community engagement center, driving range, short course, and restaurant on the Cobbs Creek campus are also planned, organizers say.

Chris Maguire, chairman of the Cobbs Creek Foundation, said, "We are fortunate to have a national treasure in our backyard, and our mission is to utilize this resource for the direct benefit of the youth of the surrounding community."

Cobbs Creek was inducted into the National Black Golf Hall of Fame in 2021, one of only seven courses to ever receive the honor.

Cobbs Creek Golf Course hosted the 1928 United States Public Links championship, two 'Daily News Opens' on the PGA tour, and the United Golfers Association (UGA) Championship four times.

Organizers add a 9-hole course, a short course, and an 18-hole championship course will be open to the public in 2024. Currently, Philadelphia is the largest U.S. city without a stop on the PGA Tour.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiapgarecreationgolfphiladelphia city councildevelopment
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEVELOPMENT
Community members gather to prevent demolition of West Philly church
West Philadelphia block gets critical home repairs
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
FDR Park to get $4.5 million upgrade
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 firefighters injured in South Jersey crash
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy Thursday Morning Commute
Woman says someone followed her in Center City using Apple AirTag
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Pa. high school football team shovels neighborhood instead of workout
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
Show More
3rd person dies following hepatitis A outbreak in Montco
400M N95 masks available to the public for free starting next week
3 police officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility
Gunman runs back to fire more shots at victim inside store: Police
How to order your free COVID tests from the government
More TOP STORIES News