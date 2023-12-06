Disney announces plans to build new residential community in North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. -- The Walt Disney Company is going to build a residential community in North Carolina.

Storyliving by Disney is the brand behind this new development. The idea is to build a vibrant community anchored by "the magic of Walt Disney Imagineering and presented with Disney service that puts you at the center of everything."

This is just the second Storyliving by Disney community in the works. The first is located outside of Los Angeles, California.

Asteria, will be the name of the new community, which will begin selling homes in 2027 as part of the Chatham Park development. The community will be located northeast of Pittsboro along the Haw River between highways 64 and 501.

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. "Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney's innate curiosity and North Carolina's spirit of discovery."

Asteria will have 1,500 acres filled with more than 4,000 residential units. The units will include single- and multi-family homes, and they will hav some sites specifically designated for adults 55 years and older.

Community members will have access to amenities such as a recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools and more. The amenities will feature enrichment programming that only Disney can deliver.

"We're looking forward to collaborating with Disney to bring another Storyliving by Disney community to life," said DMB Development CEO Brent Herrington. "Just as the desert setting inspired our teams with the Cotino community, North Carolina's rich landscape and history is at the heart of our initial planning work with Walt Disney Imagineering. We've got a lot of great ideas to showcase the beauty of this area."

Pre-sale information for homes in the Asteria community has not been released yet. To stay up-to-date on details about the community, join the email list here.

Disney is the parent company of this station.