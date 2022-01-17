Teen shot 7 times in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

PHILADELPHIA -- A 16-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot seven times Monday morning in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia, police said.The shooting happened just before 9:45 a.m. on the 600 block of South 61st Street.Police said the teen was shot five times in the legs, and once in each shoulder.Responding officers rushed the victim to the hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.