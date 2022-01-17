Teen shot 7 times in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section

Police said the teen was shot five times in the legs, and once in each shoulder.
PHILADELPHIA -- A 16-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot seven times Monday morning in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 a.m. on the 600 block of South 61st Street.

Responding officers rushed the victim to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

