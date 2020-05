Quakertown Borough Police Department/Facebook

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashed into the front of a home in Quakertown, Bucks County.It happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of East Broad Street.Police said the truck went over a curb and crashed into the front of a twin house. The Quakertown Borough Police Department said no one was injured.Hours after the crash, authorities continued to work to remove the tractor-trailer from the home.Shortly after 1 p.m., police opened East Broad Street to traffic again.