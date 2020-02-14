Weather

Dangerous Temperatures: Code Blue issued in Bucks County

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Code Blue has been issued in Bucks County in light of the plunging temperatures.

The declaration was made by the Bucks County Commissioners in conjunction with the Departments of Health and Emergency Management.

The Code Blue went into effect Thursday evening and will extend through Sunday at 7 a.m.

During the Code Blue, overnight shelters will be open in Lower, Central, and Upper Bucks County:

  • Lower Bucks - Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane, Bristol


  • Central Bucks - Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court Street, Doylestown


  • Upper Bucks - Quakertown Masonic Lodge, 501 West Broad Street, Quakertown


Mild temperatures from early in the week will turn frigid, dropping 30 degrees. Winds will also pick up.

On-call volunteers at the shelters will help coordinate food, transportation, and other necessities.

As always, keep the safety of your pets in mind and check on your neighbors.
