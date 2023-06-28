Code Red Air Quality Day declared in Pa. due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

The DEP says young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problem are especially vulnerable.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Code Red Air Quality Action Day has been declared for the entire state of Pennsylvania for Wednesday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, the Pennsylvania of Department of Environmental Protection announced.

"The wildfire smoke has progressed further east overnight faster than models have been projecting, which will result in the higher concentrations of fine particulate matter reaching the area from the northwest earlier on Wednesday earlier than expected," the DEP said on its Forecast Discussion on airnow.gov.

The DEP says on a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Concentrations of smoke will likely be high throughout the day in western Pennsylvania and increasing throughout the day in eastern Pennsylvania.

DEP says smoke from the wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday. DEP will continue to update the forecast.

A Code Orange has been declared In New Jersey and Delaware.

On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia region was blanketed by smoke from Canadian wildfires.